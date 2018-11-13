Track Premiere – O Holy Night from Kristin Scott Benson

Posted on by John Lawless

Here’s another lovely Christmas single you can include in your holiday music rotation, an instrumental version of O Holy Night from Kristin Scott Benson.

Music is the family business for Kristin, who plays banjo with The Grascals. Her husband, Wayne Benson, is also a touring musician, on mandolin with IIIrd Tyme Out. So when she decided to create a single for release during this season, she knew right where to go for some accompaniment.

Benson tells us that she has had a special fondness all her life for this French carol, composed more than 150 years ago. It’s often thought of as a challenging song for vocalists, but may not be the first one you think of when it comes to the five string banjo.

“I’ve loved this song since I was a kid. A guy at our church would sing it at every Christmas Eve service, and it has always put me in the mindset of worship. I originally wanted to do this as a solo banjo piece, but loved all the choir arrangements people have created, so Wayne added mandolin and mandola parts to have a similar effect.”

Remember that if you want to come back and check all the new Christmas bluegrass for 2018 when you’re in more of a mind for it, just save this link.

