Thursday at the Milan Bluegrass Festival opened with the strong bluegrass sound of Hammertowne. This group always brings a top shelf show to any stage. Summer Brooke and Mountain Faith followed, a seasoned band in spite of their youth. They have a contemporary sound that is a fan favorite.

Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers hit the stage with high energy. They have multiple IBMA nominations again this year. The Amanda Cook Band is new to the touring circuit. The Florida-based band is one that everyone needs to see and hear. The Malpass Brothers closed out the day as only a throwback classic country band can. They bring back memories of the great country stars of the past.

MC Blake Williams came on stage and announced that he had gotten a new jacket at the Malpass Brothers yard sale. Promoter Mark Gaynier and Joe Mullins teamed up to give away a package that included tickets to the November Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival along with several other prizes.

Friday and Saturday will feature a total of ten bands including LRB, Becky Buller, Russell Moore, Balsam Range, a Detour Reunion show, and Rhonda Vincent.