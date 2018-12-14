Track Premiere – I Say Let’s Go (Colorado) from Unspoken Tradition

Mountain Home Music Company has released another single this morning from their upcoming album for Unspoken Tradition, expected in 2019. The Asheville, NC band specializes in original contemporary bluegrass with a soulful, heartfelt edge.

Bass player Lee Shuford takes the lead vocal on I Say Let’s Go (Colorado), supported by Zane McGinnis on banjo, Ty Gilpin on mandolin, Audie McGinnis on guitar, and Tim Gardner on fiddle.

Like many in the professional bluegrass world, Lee works as a school teacher during the week, and says that this one is about remembering that comfort and security can sometimes blind you to great opportunity.

“For me, and hopefully others that listen to it, the song is really about self-motivation. People work really hard to provide stability for themselves and their families and sometimes forget to take the shot when they have the chance and do the things they’ve always wanted to do. I think my favorite sentiment from the song is that life can pass you by if you don’t sometimes just say, ‘Let’s go.’”

I Say Let’s Go (Colorado) is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.