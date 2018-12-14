Greensleeves – Merry Christmas from Alan Munde and Billy Bright

Alan Munde and Billy Bright have shared this lively arrangement of one of the oldest Christmas carols in the English tradition. The common lyrics telling the nativity story, What Child Is This, are actually a more contemporary addition to the much older melody of Greensleeves, which likely dates back to the 16th century.

Munde and Bright give this lovely tune a more modern reading on banjo and mandolin, very much in the style of their two recent albums, Es Mi Suerte and Bright Munde. First Alan takes it ’round at a stately pace, then they hop into a more grassy beat, before both instrumental masters take it for a jazzy, jig time improvisation. Dom Fischer provides a tasty bass as well.

Alan tells us that they actually recorded this during last year’s holiday season, but just recently mixed and mastered the audio so that they could release it to the public.

Both Alan and Billy wish a Merry Christmas to all our readers!