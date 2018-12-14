Scott Slay & The Rail to Wilson Pickins

Denver’s Scott Slay has signed on with Wilson Pickins for publicity and booking services. This bluegrass and Americana artist and his band, The Rail, have a debut album set for release in the Spring of 2019.

The record will feature 13 new tracks that cross from traditional to progressive bluegrass, with support from both his touring group, and a bevy of top grassers like Sierra Hull, Scott Vestal, Sammy Shelor, Andy Hall and Josh Shilling.

Scott has seen a good bit of the US in his life, growing up along the Gulf Coast, where he first experienced Sam Bush when he was only 5 years old. During his youth, Slay worked in his father’s touring bluegrass band, learning the trade from the inside. Initially pursuing the mandolin, powerfully influenced by Bush, he switched to guitar as a teen when his focus switched to singing and songwriting.

Melanie Wilson, principal agent at Wilson Pickins, says that his Colorado connection is part of what attracted her to his music, as she had also lived there for nearly a decade.

“Scott (Slay) just sounded like a neighbor or colleague I had known for years when I talked with him, and it was so comfortable being both familiar with Colorado I think. The fact that the album and the talent was incredible was a super bonus! I can’t wait to share it with all of you!”

The upcoming album, The Rail, is still a few months out, but pre-orders are currently enabled online.

You can get a taste in this live video for Green Valley, recorded earlier this year out in Arvada.

Denver bluegrass lovers can catch Scott with The Rail this weekend, when they open for The Travelin’ McCourys at Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom on Saturday night (12/15).

More information can be obtained from Wilson Pickins.