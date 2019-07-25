Track Premiere: Ebb and Flow from Old Salt Union

Compass Records in Nashville, anticipating tomorrow’s release of the third single from Where The Dogs Don’t Bite from Old Salt Union, has shared the track a day early for our readers.

Written by bass player and vocalist, Jesse Farrar, Ebb and Flow is what you get when you combine five guys who grew up outside the bluegrass culture, but came together with banjos and fiddles to make music all the same. You hear elements of a number of styles of contemporary popular music, reflecting the sounds that influenced them on the way up – with studio production from Alison Brown.

Farrar says of the song…

“Ebb and Flow is a tune we used to showcase the dirty-blues-jamgrass corners of Old Salt Union. Shuffling between a pop back beat, alternative rock verse and a grassy chorus, we managed to arrange a number that encompasses a variety of vibes all while staying true to the main goal; a song that gets you moving. Ebb and Flow deals with the ins and outs of life – the rise and fall of the tides – the positives and negatives of your current situation and realizing this, too, will pass. Ebb and Flow appears on our new album, Where The Dogs Don’t Bite, available everywhere August 16, 2019.”

Old Salt Union is Farrar on bass, Justin Wallace on mandolin, John Brighton on fiddle, Ryan Murphey on banjo, and Graham Curry on guitar.

Look for Ebb and Flow tomorrow, July 26, wherever you stream or download music online. Pre-orders for Where The Dogs Don’t Bite are enabled on the band web site, or on the Compass site.