Track Premiere: Callin’ Your Name from The Grascals

Today’s the day that Mountain Home Music releases Straighten The Curves, their latest from The Grascals. And to celebrate, they have shared one of the tracks for everyone to enjoy here at Bluegrass Today.

It’s one from Larry Cordle and Chris Austin, Callin’ Your Name, that features Chris Davis, the newest Grascal, on lead vocals. Davis joined the group this spring, stepping into the shoes of founding member, Terry Eldridge, who had decided to retire from the road. Chris gives a new vocal dynamic to the band, strongly supported by fellow guitarist John Bryan singing tenor.

This song went directly to Chris from Cord, which Davis said came with a prediction from the songwriter.

“Before we came to the studio, Larry Cordle told me this would be a great song for me to sing. We ended up recording it — and it was indeed a great song that came out really well.”

The Grascals also include founding members Terry Smith on bass and Danny Roberts on mandolin, with Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, and Adam Haynes on fiddle.

Straighten The Curves is available today wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from the band.