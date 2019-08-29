Carolina Bluegrass Band revisited

Beyle, who has played guitar and sung since at middle school, started taking banjo lessons with Hank Smith through UNC in 2017, and, to a lesser extent, played the piano.

What prompted you to join this course and what were the essential elements as they pertained to you and your entrance-level experience of bluegrass music?

I joined the UNC Bluegrass Ensemble after taking the Bluegrass History course taught by Dr. Jocelyn Neal. I was a fan of bluegrass and traditional music when I heard it but, wasn’t too familiar with the specifics of it. My earliest and strongest memories of bluegrass came from The Andy Griffith Show watching The Dillards perform. After studying the genre and watching the band open for the Steep Canyon Rangers at Memorial Hall on campus, I decided this would be a great opportunity to learn and perform another style of music.

The essential elements of being in the ensemble performing bluegrass were simply to have an open mind and be willing to immerse yourself in the genre. Russell Johnson is great at taking students with little or no bluegrass experience and teaching them the subtleties of the style while not squashing their own unique musical talents. Along with some musical talent, as long as you came in willing to learn more about bluegrass and put in the work to better yourself, you had the prerequisites for the ensemble.

How important is learning the history of bluegrass in the context of learning to play the music?

Learning the history of bluegrass is important in getting to the core of the music itself, however, one of its beauties lies in the “jamming” nature of the genre. Bluegrass is a music meant to be played with others and, in my experience, it is a welcoming community. Even when I was barely scraping the surface of bluegrass history, I was welcomed to bluegrass jams and encouraged to play as much as possible. Since I’ve become more experienced, I’ve been able to play bluegrass with friends even when they know very little about it. In fact, introducing those with other musical interests to the genre brings new ideas and helps bluegrass to grow.

With that said, diving into the history of bluegrass gives you a deeper understanding and appreciation of the music. It can turn your view of the genre upside down. For example, the banjo is seen as such a symbol of the “redneck” American South, but how many people know its origin is traced back to Africa, coming over with the slaves? Always popular in bluegrass jams, the song Sitting on Top of the World was originally a blues song. In learning that this genre has various influences, I feel welcomed to bring my own influence and my own style to how I play this music, while still holding true to the bluegrass giants who have come before.

What reasons would you give if you were to recommend the course?

Through this course I met many amazing people who happened to be great musicians, and we were able to bond over the music that we were learning and playing together. The Director of the band, Russell Johnson, made every rehearsal fun. He did a great job utilizing the many talents in the band to play bluegrass while not trying to squeeze us into a mould and squash our unique interests and abilities. As with any ensemble at the University, this course can be a foray into the world of performance. Those with little stage experience will be given the opportunity to step into the spotlight, while more experienced performers can still learn from Russell and his years of professional music performance. Overall, anyone in this course will have fun and become a better musician and performer along the way!

How beneficial was the course in the context of your musical ambitions?

The importance of this course in my musical ambitions can’t be understated. Without being involved in the Bluegrass Ensemble I’m not sure that I would have the confidence to be publicly performing music as I am today. Before I joined, I was a “bedroom guitarist,” occasionally playing for family and friends. I learned so much through the course and fell in love with playing music with others. As I got a taste for performing onstage, I took the knowledge and experience I gained beyond school, starting a band with four other ensemble members. Our band, Sugar On Fire, started small, playing small events as favors for friends, and has grown into a larger part of our lives. In addition to Sugar On Fire I began writing and performing my own music as a solo act, hoping to somehow piece together a living by doing what I love: playing music. The Bluegrass Ensemble swung my life in a new, fun, incredibly rewarding direction.

Beyle is a singer/song-writer who performs solo and as the guitarist and lead singer for Sugar On Fire, the Triangle, North Carolina-based band that started in February 2018. All five members came together through their involvement in the Carolina Bluegrass Band.