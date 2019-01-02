Top 30 bluegrass songs of 2018

Here it is folks… The Top 30 bluegrass songs as reflected by radio play over the course of 2018. This chart was compiled by combining results from our 52 Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart reports over the year.
How did your favorite songs do?
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|LABEL
|SONGWRITERS
|
TOTAL
|
1
|Sideline
|Thunder Dan
|Mountain Home
|Josh Manning
|5460
|
2
|Volume 5
|Now That’s A Song
|Mountain Fever
|Bob Minner, Shawn Lane
|4882
|
3
|Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
|Bend In The Road
|Mountain Home
|Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger
|4791
|
4
|Special Consensus
|Way Down The River Road
|Compass
|Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct
|4478
|
5
|Rhonda Vincent & Dolly Parton
|Please
|MCA Nashville
|Bernie Taupin, Elton John
|4414
|
6
|Balsam Range
|The Girl Who Invented The Wheel
|Mountain Home
|Adam Wright, Shannon Wright
|4274
|
7
|Highland Travelers
|The Little Tennessee
|Mountain Fever
|Jeff Baker, William Keith Garrett
|4227
|
8
|Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive
|Rainy Day Blues
|John Boy & Billy
|Daniel Salyer, Jeff McClellan
|4211
|
9
|Highland Travelers
|It’s You Again
|Mountain Fever
|Skip Ewing, Mike Geiger, Albert Woodrow Mullis
|4201
|
10
|Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive
|They Call Me Trouble
|John Boy & Billy
|Daniel Salyer
|4131
|
11
|Becky Buller Band
|Another Love Gone Wrong
|Dark Shadow
|Becky Buller
|3881
|
12
|Dave Adkins w/Larry Cordle
|Blood Feud (Hatfields & McCoys)
|Mountain Fever
|Dave Adkins, Larry Cordle
|3833
|
13
|Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
|If I’d Have Wrote That Song
|Rebel
|Larry Cordle, Larry Shell, James Silvers
|3706
|
14
|Claybank
|Queen of Carolina
|Mountain Fever
|Tyler Thompson
|3634
|
15
|Volume 5
|The Lonesome Cry of the Whipporwill
|Mountain Fever
|Donny Hyatt, David Davis, Stan Wilemon
|3559
|
16
|Milan Miller
|Coon Dog Cemetery
|Melton & Miller Music
|Thomm Jutz, Milan Miller
|3455
|
17
|Kristy Cox
|Ricochet
|Mountain Fever
|Jerry Salley, Alice Lankford, Jimbo Martin
|3288
|
18
|Appalachian Road Show
|Dance, Dance, Dance
|Billy Blue
|Brenda Cooper, Joseph Cooper, Steve Miller
|3259
|
19
|Sister Sadie
|Losing You Blues
|Pinecastle
|Tina Adair, Doug Bartlett
|3205
|
20
|Eddie Sanders
|A Train Can Run Two Ways
|Rural Rhythm Records / Engelhardt Music Group
|Eddie Sanders, Don McAfee, Duncan and Engelhardt
|3160
|
21
|Darin & Brooke Aldridge
|No End In Sight
|Mountain Home
|Katrina Ruth Hasanoglu, Christine M. Dannemiller, Robin L. Bruce
|3115
|
22
|Lonesome River Band
|Calling Elvis
|Mountain Home
|Mark Knopfler
|2924
|
23
|Junior Sisk
|The Whiskey and the Guitar
|Mountain Fever
|Marc Rossi, Jeff Walter
|2895
|
24
|Irene Kelley
|Something About A Train Sound
|Mountain Fever
|Irene Kelley, Billy Droze, Terry Herd
|2869
|
25
|Brandon Rickman
|One Step, Two Step
|Voxhall Records
|Tim Goins
|2865
|
26
|NewTown
|Naomi Wise
|Mountain Home
|Donna Hughes
|2751
|
27
|Dave Adkins
|Blue Blue Rain
|Mountain Fever
|Jerry Salley
|2704
|
28
|Chris Roberts
|Whole Lotta Laying Around
|Rural Rhythm Records / Engelhardt Music Group
|Curly Putman, Glen Duncan, Adam Engelhardt
|2684
|
29
|Lonesome River Band
|Wreck Of My Heart
|Mountain Home
|Roger Brown, Monte Warden
|2518
|
30
|Peter Rowan
|Drumbeats On The Watchtower
|Rebel
|Peter Rowan
|2508