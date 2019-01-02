Top 30 bluegrass songs of 2018

Posted on by John Lawless

Here it is folks… The Top 30 bluegrass songs as reflected by radio play over the course of 2018. This chart was compiled by combining results from our 52 Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart reports over the year.

How did your favorite songs do?

  ARTIST TITLE LABEL SONGWRITERS

TOTAL

1

 Sideline Thunder Dan Mountain Home Josh Manning 5460

2

 Volume 5 Now That’s A Song Mountain Fever Bob Minner, Shawn Lane 4882

3

 Chris Jones & The Night Drivers Bend In The Road Mountain Home Chris Jones, Jon Weisberger 4791

4

 Special Consensus Way Down The River Road Compass Songwriter credits are not listed on AirPlay Direct 4478

5

 Rhonda Vincent & Dolly Parton Please MCA Nashville Bernie Taupin, Elton John 4414

6

 Balsam Range The Girl Who Invented The Wheel Mountain Home Adam Wright, Shannon Wright 4274

7

 Highland Travelers The Little Tennessee Mountain Fever Jeff Baker, William Keith Garrett  4227

8

 Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive Rainy Day Blues John Boy & Billy Daniel Salyer, Jeff McClellan 4211

9

 Highland Travelers It’s You Again Mountain Fever Skip Ewing, Mike Geiger, Albert Woodrow Mullis 4201

10

 Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive They Call Me Trouble John Boy & Billy Daniel Salyer 4131

11

 Becky Buller Band Another Love Gone Wrong Dark Shadow Becky Buller 3881

12

 Dave Adkins w/Larry Cordle Blood Feud (Hatfields & McCoys) Mountain Fever Dave Adkins, Larry Cordle 3833

13

 Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers If I’d Have Wrote That Song Rebel Larry Cordle, Larry Shell, James Silvers 3706

14

 Claybank Queen of Carolina Mountain Fever Tyler Thompson 3634

15

 Volume 5 The Lonesome Cry of the Whipporwill Mountain Fever Donny Hyatt, David Davis, Stan Wilemon 3559

16

 Milan Miller Coon Dog Cemetery Melton & Miller Music Thomm Jutz, Milan Miller 3455

17

 Kristy Cox Ricochet Mountain Fever Jerry Salley, Alice Lankford, Jimbo Martin 3288

18

 Appalachian Road Show Dance, Dance, Dance Billy Blue Brenda Cooper, Joseph Cooper, Steve Miller 3259

19

 Sister Sadie Losing You Blues Pinecastle Tina Adair, Doug Bartlett 3205

20

 Eddie Sanders A Train Can Run Two Ways Rural Rhythm Records / Engelhardt Music Group Eddie Sanders, Don McAfee, Duncan and Engelhardt 3160

21

 Darin & Brooke Aldridge No End In Sight Mountain Home Katrina Ruth Hasanoglu, Christine M. Dannemiller, Robin L. Bruce 3115

22

 Lonesome River Band Calling Elvis Mountain Home Mark Knopfler 2924

23

 Junior Sisk The Whiskey and the Guitar Mountain Fever Marc Rossi, Jeff Walter 2895

24

 Irene Kelley Something About A Train Sound Mountain Fever Irene Kelley, Billy Droze, Terry Herd 2869

25

 Brandon Rickman One Step, Two Step Voxhall Records Tim Goins 2865

26

 NewTown Naomi Wise Mountain Home Donna Hughes 2751

27

 Dave Adkins Blue Blue Rain Mountain Fever Jerry Salley 2704

28

 Chris Roberts Whole Lotta Laying Around Rural Rhythm Records / Engelhardt Music Group Curly Putman, Glen Duncan, Adam Engelhardt 2684

29

 Lonesome River Band Wreck Of My Heart Mountain Home Roger Brown, Monte Warden 2518

30

 Peter Rowan Drumbeats On The Watchtower Rebel Peter Rowan 2508

