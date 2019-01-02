Orrin Star Scholarship announced

Posted on by David Morris

The DC Bluegrass Union has established a scholarship to honor the late Orrin Star, a Washington-area musician and teacher who died in November 2017 at the age of 62.

The annual scholarship will fund participation in the summer bluegrass camp that DCBU conducts in partnership with Common Ground on the Hill. The bluegrass camp, part of a three-week run of Traditions Weeks camps in Westminster, MD, attracts top bluegrass artists from around the country as instructors. This year’s camp, for example, will feature Tim O’Brien and members of Che Apalache, along with many other bluegrass and old time performers.

In 2019, Common Ground’s 25th year, bluegrass and old time week is July 7-12. The three weeks of camp will conclude Saturday, July 13, with the Common Ground on the Hill Roots Music and Arts Festival.

Starr also taught at the camp.

“Orrin was beloved as an instrumentalist, humorist and teacher,” said Randy Barrett, who was DCBU’s president until stepping down. “DCBU is proud to continue his legacy for inspiring great music.”

For more information about the scholarship, go to www.dcbu.org. Information about bluegrass week and other Traditions Weeks classes in arts, music and social discourse, see www.commongroundonthehill.org.

David Morris

David Morris, an award-winning songwriter and journalist, has written for Bluegrass Today since its inception. He joined its predecessor, The Bluegrass Blog, in 2010. His 40-year career in journalism included more than 13 years with The Associated Press, a stint as chief White House correspondent for Bloomberg News, and several top editing jobs in Washington, D.C. He is a life member of IBMA and the DC Bluegrass Union. He and co-writers won the bluegrass category in the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at MerleFest in 2015.

