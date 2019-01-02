Orrin Star Scholarship announced

The DC Bluegrass Union has established a scholarship to honor the late Orrin Star, a Washington-area musician and teacher who died in November 2017 at the age of 62.

The annual scholarship will fund participation in the summer bluegrass camp that DCBU conducts in partnership with Common Ground on the Hill. The bluegrass camp, part of a three-week run of Traditions Weeks camps in Westminster, MD, attracts top bluegrass artists from around the country as instructors. This year’s camp, for example, will feature Tim O’Brien and members of Che Apalache, along with many other bluegrass and old time performers.

In 2019, Common Ground’s 25th year, bluegrass and old time week is July 7-12. The three weeks of camp will conclude Saturday, July 13, with the Common Ground on the Hill Roots Music and Arts Festival.

Starr also taught at the camp.

“Orrin was beloved as an instrumentalist, humorist and teacher,” said Randy Barrett, who was DCBU’s president until stepping down. “DCBU is proud to continue his legacy for inspiring great music.”

For more information about the scholarship, go to www.dcbu.org. Information about bluegrass week and other Traditions Weeks classes in arts, music and social discourse, see www.commongroundonthehill.org.