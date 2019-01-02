Medical fund established for Justin Hiltner

If you are part of young bluegrass Nashville, this story won’t be news to you. A popular member of that set, Justin Hiltner, is undergoing treatment for colorectal cancer, and a GoFundMe page has been established to help him cover the non-insured portions of this costly therapy.

It is always shocking when you find a young person diagnosed with cancer, especially within your own community. Not only do we associate the disease with older folks, we know that a journeyman musician in the process of trying to establish a career won’t have the ready funds to deal with both the loss of income and the associated costs of treatment.

So his good friend, Jon Weisberger, bassist with Chris Jones & The Night Drivers and an experienced songwriter, has set up the crowdfunding page to help Justin with the onset of new charges as the new year begins. People have responded right away, with nearly $10,000 donated over the weekend, getting them close to the stated goal of $13,000.

Justin is hopeful of success in this treatment. His cancer has not metastasized, and here his youth works strongly in his favor.

Please consider making a donation to his GoFundMe page online. It is a very simple process, using a major credit card or PayPal, and the system is quite secure and trustworthy.

You can also follow his treatment diary on Caring Bridge.

Here’s hoping for good news in 2019.