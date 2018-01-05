Tony Wray to Tyminski Band

Tony Wray has been announced as the utility acoustic sideman for the Tyminski band, fronted by bluegrass and AKUS hero Dan Tyminski.

Tyminski has recently released an album of gritty alt country with a mountain flavor called Southern Gothic. Wray will be touring with Dan’s band on acoustic guitar, banjo, and reso-guitar. He will also assist with harmony vocals.

At least for the time being, Tony will remain as guitarist with Blue Mafia as well, a bluegrass group he manages with his wife, Dara. There are no current date conflicts between the two groups, and so long as that is the case, you’ll be able to find him on stage with both. Great news for both Blue Mafia and Tyminski fans.

Dara says that they’ll worry about scheduling issues if and when they pop up, and tells us that she is delighted for Tony to have this chance to step out in a new arena.

“He’s super excited to get the opportunity to play banjo and create some different music, and I sure couldn’t be any more proud of him.”

Well done, Tony!