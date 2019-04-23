Tony Watt to Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Alan Bibey has announced the latest member of Grasstowne – Tony Watt, from Boston, has joined the group on guitar.

Tony’s entreé to the band was a direct one. His wife, Laura Orshaw, is their fiddler, and when Mike Bentley stepped aside from his guitar role in Grasstowne, Tony was right there, ready to go. Of course, it helps that he is a first rate guitarist, and an experienced bluegrass professional.

Together, Tony and Laura teach a full schedule of string music students in and around Boston, offering both private lessons and group classes. Tony is also deeply involved with the Boston Bluegrass Union, and has been an instructor at numerous camps and workshops around New England. He also serves as host for the annual Jamvember pickin’ party held each fall in Framingham, where northeastern grassers get one last jamming weekend in before the cold weather takes hold.

He tells us that joining up with Alan is a dream gig for him.

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining Alan Bibey & Grasstowne! I have been a huge fan of Alan’s for a long time, and it’s incredibly meaningful for me to get to play his songs on stage with him. I have been listening to and jamming on his songs for years, such as County Fool (from In the Blue Room) and Knee Deep in Bluegrass (from the AcuTab Sessions album of the same name). I have also followed Zak McLamb and Justin Jenkins for years, and I am so honored to be able to make music with them. And of course, I saved the best for last – being able to make music with a band this talented that includes my wife, Laura Orshaw, singing and playing the fiddle, is literally a dream come true! Thanks so much to Alan, Zak, Justin, and especially Laura, for being willing to put up with me on the road!”

The group has an exciting 2019 on tap, riding high on the success of their first two singles from an upcoming Gospel project on Mountain Fever Records. Gonna Rise and Shine, and old school bluegrass Gospel number has spent 33 weeks on our Weekly Gospel Airplay Chart, 9 of them at #1. The most recent single, When Jesus Swings The Wrecking Ball has started moving up the chart as well, clocking in at #2 this week.

You can keep up with Grasstowne online, or on their Facebook page.