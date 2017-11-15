Tommy Long sings again with Carolina Road

We’ve written several times this year about Tommy Long, guitarist and lead vocalist with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road, and his ongoing battle with throat cancer. Tommy stepped aside from the band in March when he got the diagnosis, and has been undergoing radiation treatment for several months.

It hasn’t been fun, but it looks like he’s on the mend. The radiation has burned his throat, requiring a feeding tube for nourishment, and regular therapy at the burn treatment center. But cabin fever got the best of him, and Tommy decided to accompany the band on the recent First Quality Bluegrass cruise, hosted by Larry and Lisa Efaw. He hadn’t sung a note since early this year, with not much talking, but a Caribbean cruise still sounded like a fine way to ease the cancer blues.

Lorraine said that everyone was delighted to see Tommy again on the ship, even though no one expected him to sing.