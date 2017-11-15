Welcome Milia Sunnebrandt!

Swedish grasser Jimmy Sunnebrandt and his wife, Mikaela, are celebrating the birth of their second child this week. Milia was born on November 11, and Jimmy tells us that they had a recording of Alison Krauss and Union Station playing when she joined the family.

American bluegrass fans know Jimmy for his time as bass player with G2, and for a lengthy stay in the US in 2011 during which time he played with James King. He also plays other common bluegrass instruments, as does Mikaela. Both are active in the folk, acoustic, and bluegrass scene in Sweden.

Mother and child are doing well, and they say that big brother Julian is super proud.

Congratulations Mikaela and Jimmy, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to Milia!

