Tom Paley passes

Tom Paley, guitarist, banjo and fiddle player, best known for his being a member of the New Lost City Ramblers, passed away in Brighton, England, on Saturday afternoon, September 30, 2017. He was 89 years old and had been in a care facility for about a week.

Allan Thomas “Tom” Paley was born in the Bronx, New York City, on March 19, 1928, a pioneering figure in the traditional music revival, being a founding member of the New Lost City Ramblers with two other singers and multi-instrumentalists, Mike Seeger and John Cohen.

Paley played with the New Lost City Ramblers from 1958 to 1962, a prolific period during which the group released 11 albums and made more than 150 public appearances. During those years he helped spearhead an old-time music revival.

Paley’s son Ben told British fRoots magazine …

“He [died] peacefully, surrounded by family, after a brief decline in health. He was active and independent until only three months ago, pursuing to the full the sociable and musical life he had lived for so many decades; visiting his friends, folk clubs and sessions, playing and listening to the music he loved, at the heart of the musical life of so many of us.”

As well as being a member of the New Lost City Ramblers, Paley enjoyed a solo career during which he collaborated with others on various recording sessions.

He became interested in folk music from attending left-leaning summer camps, and learned to play guitar in his teenage years.