Tom Mindte’s Pickin’ Party, 2018

Posted on by Jeromie Stephens

Tom Mindte and Tom Jarboe join the jam at Tom Mindte’s Pickin’ Party (10/6/18) – photo by Jeromie Stephens

Each year Tom Mindte, who runs Patuxent Records in Maryland, hosts a weekend-long pickin’ party with his friends, Rodger Nelson and Steve Benedik. This year’s event was held in Woodbine, MD this past weekend, and Jeromie Stephens was there with his camera on Saturday.

With the pastoral setting and the quaint country cabin, you might be fooled into thinking these are from a century ago, except for the modern instruments cases and automobiles.

  • Andy Scott enjoys the acoustics of this early 1900’s barn. Located in the rafters are set vintage wooden airplane wings at Tom Mindte's Pickin' Party (10/6/18) - photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Ryan McKenzie, son of Karne McKenzie, trys his hand at a clean banjo roll. Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Donnie Dobro at Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Tom Mindte and Tom Jarboe listen to the tune as it passes from player to player. Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Marv and Kathy Reitz on guitar and acoustic bass. Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Lonely banjo on sheepskin. Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Jamming with a set list.Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Front porch view of the parking lot jam. Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Marv Reitz takes a lap on clarinet as Tom Mindte and Tom Jarboe support. Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • Meagan Garrison and Steven Benedik. The home was built around 1909 and has wonderful sounding rooms for acoustic jamming. Tom Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens
  • om Mindte, Rodger Nelson & Steve Benedik’s Fall Pickin’ Party, held this year in Woodbine, MD. 6 - 7 October, 2018. Photo by Jeromie Stephens

Share this:

About the Author

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today