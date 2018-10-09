Medical account established for Tommy Burroughs

Family and friends of popular Memphis musician Tommy Burroughs have set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help with his medical expenses. He has played mandolin, guitar, and fiddle in a number of west Tennessee bands and is well known by musicians in most every genre in his part of the state.

According to his sister, Laura, Tommy was exhibiting rapid weight loss and complaining of feeling poorly before a colonoscopy revealed a stage 3 cancer, requiring immediate treatment. He is receiving chemo and radiation now, in the hope that the tumor can be reduced in size enough that surgery will be a viable option.

Friends have already raised almost double the initial goal of $5,000, and additional funds are welcomed to help with medical, transportation, and personal expenses during this time when Tommy is unable to work.

Laura says that her brother was always quick to leap in and help anyone else who needed assistance with benefit concerts and the like.

Anyone who knows Tommy Burroughs, sometimes known as T Bone, is urged to visit the GoFundMe page and consider a donation of your own.

Here’s video of Burroughs with Bill Yearwood last year playing Lady Be Good on the fiddle.