Dorrigo video from David Benedict

David Benedict, mandolinist with Mile Twelve, continues to tease us with tracks from his upcoming album, The Golden Angle, ahead of its October 26 release. The record is a compendium of contemporary mandolin music, all composed by Benedict, that includes a mix of fiddle tunes, new acoustic adventures, swing numbers, and modern instrumental bluegrass.

In this new video, we see Mile Twelve performing one such live, Dorrigo, named for the Dorrigo Folk & Bluegrass Festival in New South Wales where the band performed last year on their tour of the South Pacific. It lands in the modern fiddle tune tradition, and the band tears it up at Nashville’s Station Inn.

Mile Twelve is Evan Murphy on guitar, Nate Sabat on bass, BB Bowness on banjo, Bronwyn Keith‐Hynes on fiddle, and Benedict on mandolin.

Pre-orders for The Golden Angle are available now on David’s web site, and in iTunes. The digital preorder comes with five immediate track downloads. Radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.