Todd Taylor does it again in South Carolina

Banjo man Todd Taylor is taking over the government of South Carolina! Or so it might seem from his visits so far early this year.

In March he was invited to the state legislature for the pronouncement of South Carolina Banjo Day on March 14, so declared in his honor, and on May 2 he was invited to the office of the Governor, Henry MacMaster, to play a couple of tunes. Their pop in turned into a jam when the Governor grabbed his guitar to play along with Todd and his bass player, Mike Moody.

Taylor left MacMaster with an autographed CD, and his profound thanks for the Banjo Day honor, and the efforts of the state to preserve and promote the arts.

Here’s a video of Todd performing for the Governor, and some photos from their time together.