South Carolina launches Banjo Day in honor of Todd Taylor

The South Carolina General Assembly has passed a resolution marking March 14, 2018 as South Carolina Banjo Day, in honor of native son Todd “Banjoman” Taylor. It will be celebrated now each year on the second Tuesday in March.

Todd lives and works now in Nashville, but two of his classmates from when he was in school are now State Senators, and they sponsored legislation to create this honor. Taylor was able to be on hand for the official reading of the proclamation on Tuesday, which reads:

Whereas, the members of the General Assembly are pleased to recognize Todd “Banjoman” Taylor as an outstanding citizen who has positively impacted the State of South Carolina;

Whereas, in 2012, Mr. Taylor received the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, in recognition of his musical contributions to the State of South Carolina;

and Whereas, it would be fitting and proper to pay tribute to the accomplishments and public service of this son of South Carolina by annually recognizing the second Tuesday in March as “South Carolina Banjo Day.”

Now, therefore, Be it resolved by the Senate, the House of Representatives concurring: That the members of the General Assembly, by this resolution, recognize Wednesday, March 14, 2018, and the second Tuesday in March of each year thereafter as “South Carolina Banjo Day” in honor of Todd “Banjoman” Taylor’s musical con-tributions to the State of South Carolina.

Since first coming on the scene as a teenager with his twin brother, Todd has made his bones bringing the banjo to audiences not familiar with bluegrass music. His arrangement of Freebird for the five string was a hit in the 1980s, leading to numerous appearances on radio and television. In 2007, he was awarded the title of World’s Fastest Banjo Player by the Guinness Book of Records for his performance of Duelin’ Banjos.

Todd also has a series of five banjo books available from Hal Learnard. They include:

50 Most Requested Banjo Licks

Gospel Banjo

Banjo Christmas

Pickin’ Over The Speed Limit

Taylor Made

All are available from music stores or directly from Hal Leonard.

Here is a video of Todd accepting his recent honor in South Carolina.