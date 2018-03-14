Thoughts on returning from the Emerald Isle

There are also numerous legends associated with St. Patrick: one is that he used the shamrock and it’s three heart-shaped leaves to introduce people to the concept of the Trinity. The shamrock of course is now a symbol of St. Patrick’s Day and of Ireland.

Another one, possibly less believable, is that St. Patrick banished all snakes from Ireland (no small task). A lesser-known aspect of this legend is that St. Patrick turned them all into one big snake and placed into into the song The Little Girl and the Dreadful Snake, where it remains to this day. Thus, the connection between St. Patrick and bluegrass music was established.

In spite of having managed to time our tour to hit a freak winter storm dubbed The Beast From the East, we had a really good first tour of Ireland, after the snow cleared. Here are a few disconnected thoughts about Ireland and about the tour in general. I thought of these on the long plane ride back across the Atlantic. I had no opportunity to think of anything but the task at hand while driving around Ireland; I was too busy shifting with my left hand and trying not to blow a right turn.