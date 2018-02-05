Those Old Mountains from Dewey & Leslie Brown

Bluegrass fans remember Dewey Brown as the fiddle player with Ralph Stanley & The Clinch Mountain Boys. He was Ralph’s final fiddler, right up until his passing.

When Ralph II took over the band, Dewey moved with his wife, Leslie, down to North Carolina, where they reconditioned an old theater in Liberty. Leslie has been involved in bluegrass for years, and runs the Southern Belle Booking agency with Spring Gates.

Now Dewey and Leslie have formed a band, and are touring together playing bluegrass music. Joining them as The Carolina Gentlemen are Tim Spence on guitar, Brandon Henson on banjo, and Kendall Gales on mandolin.

A debut album called Our Mountain Legacy is due March 17, with a first single released last Friday. Almost all of the material on the project was written by Dewey and Leslie, as was this track, Those Old Mountains.

Those Old Mountains is available for download purchase wherever you find tracks for sale, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

You can find out more about Dewey & Leslie Brown, and follow their tour schedule, online.