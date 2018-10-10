Thinkin’ Outside The Box from Dave Adkins and Rick Lang

Billy Blue Records has released today the first single from their upcoming songwriter project with Rick Lang, Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout. Lang has created a number of successful bluegrass Gospel albums where he tasks top singers in the business with interpreting the fine songs he has written. This will be his debut record for Billy Blue.

For this next CD, Rick, with help from Billy Blue producer and A/R Creative Director, Jerry Salley, has assembled a cast of prominent vocalists and instrumentalists to assist with the recording. Included are contributions from High Road, Marty Raybon, The Whites, Claire Lynch, Bradley Walker, Cox Family, Kenny and Amanda Smith, Larry Cordle, Larry Stephenson, Brandon Rickman, Josh Swift, and Maggie Salley.

For this first single, Dave Adkins brings his powerhouse voice to the fore, singing Thinkin’ Outside The Box, a new song which Rick tells us was written for this album.

“Thinkin’ Outside The Box was the first of four songs I wrote with Jerry Salley for this new Gospel project. We thought Dave Adkins would be a great choice to sing lead, and he totally crushed it in the studio. Tammy Rogers King adds a killer harmony vocal part, and Jason Roller did some stunning fiddle work. I get chills up my spine every time I listen to this amazing track.”

Here’s a taste…

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout is scheduled for a November 6 release. Thinkin’ Outside The Box is available now to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.