Bluegrass Jamboree 10 coming to Germany

As he has the previous nine years, Rainer Zellner will again bring top acts from the US to Germany this fall as part of his three-week Bluegrass Jamboree.

It’s an old fashioned package show that travels from city to city, bringing contemporary bluegrass music to audiences often unfamiliar with American mountain music. This year, he has chosen The Brother Brothers, Bill & The Belles, and Jeff Scroggins & Colorado to headline the tour. Zellner’s vision is to take this show to theaters and halls that are well known to local music lovers for presenting music of the highest quality, and inviting them to come and discover what bluegrass and Americana is all about.

From November 22 until December 15, all three groups will climb aboard Rainer’s Banjo Bus as it crisscrosses Germany, performing 23 concerts in both major cities and smaller towns. They’ll hit the hot spots like Berlin, Munich, Dresden, and Leipzig, plus smaller common ties like Hildesheim and Kerpen. Now after several years of successful tours, a fanbase for bluegrass is being developed, and these new grassers look forward to the tour towards the end of each year.

Not only are the performers well-compensated for making the trip, Zellner also makes sure their is time for a bit of tourist activity as the bus goes through some of the more scenic and historic parts of the country. It ends up not only offering German audiences the opportunity to see some top flight US bluegrass, but giving the musicians a chance to learn a bit about Germany as well.

All of the dates for Bluegrass Jamboree 2018 are listed online.