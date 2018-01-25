Thin Blue Line video from Jerry Salley

Posted on by John Lawless

Jerry Salley has released a new music video, for a song he wrote with Irene Kelley for his current album, Front Porch Philosophy.

The song is Thin Blue Line, written as a tribute to police officers who risk their life and safety protecting citizens every day. Jerry’s daughter Whitney was inspired to create the video from a collection of photos, as her husband, Jonathan, serves as an officer with the Memphis Police Department.

Anyone who has family members or close friends who serve will recognize the sentiment in this song.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

