Thin Blue Line video from Jerry Salley

Jerry Salley has released a new music video, for a song he wrote with Irene Kelley for his current album, Front Porch Philosophy.

The song is Thin Blue Line, written as a tribute to police officers who risk their life and safety protecting citizens every day. Jerry’s daughter Whitney was inspired to create the video from a collection of photos, as her husband, Jonathan, serves as an officer with the Memphis Police Department.

Anyone who has family members or close friends who serve will recognize the sentiment in this song.