Love Canon to Moonstruck Management, Organic Records

Moonstruck Management and Organic Records have jointly announced new relationships with Love Canon. The Charlottesville, VA-based quintet has found perhaps the most unique niche in the acoustic music world, conveying ’80s pop music in a bluegrass setting, and it has resonated with fans all over the United States, primarily in the growing phenomenon of jamgrass festivals.

The band looks like your average bluegrass band, with the banjo, mandolin, guitar, bass, and dobro format, but uses their considerable instrumental and vocal abilities to win fans to the music with arrangements of songs that will be immediately familiar to a non-bluegrass audience. And they have a legit pedigree in reso-guitarist Jay Starling, who is the son of the legendary John Starling of Seldom Scene fame.

Other members of Love Canon include Jesse Harper on guitar and lead vocals, Adam Larrabee on banjo, Andy Thacker on mandolin, and Darrell Muller on bass.

Josh Trivett of Moonstruck Management, who will handle booking representation and band management, says that he’s had his eye on these guys for some time.

“I first became a fan of Love Canon back in 2015 when I saw them at a show in Bristol, TN. The following year, I was able to work with them as the talent buyer for the Huck Finn Jubilee in California. The guys have always blown me away with their musicianship, unique approach and execution of their live show! We couldn’t be more excited to finally have the opportunity to add Love Canon to the Moonstruck Management Roster.”

Organic Records will be the group’s new label. An imprint of Crossroads Entertainment which handles a variety of bluegrass and Gospel music, Organic focuses on artists whose sound crosses genres, and is less susceptible to easy categorization.

Ty Gilpin with the label believes that they will attract a following from fans of all sorts of acoustic music.

“We are so glad to welcome the refined talent of Love Canon to Organic Records. They have done something I’ve not heard many artists do. They blend musical styles in a way embody the best of all worlds. If you are a music fan that has only dabbled in acoustic music, Love Canon is your gateway drug!”

Here’s an example of their music, a Love Canon version of The Grateful Dead’s Touch Of Gray…

..and a playful version of Men At Work’s Down Under.

A new album, Cover Story, is due this spring on Organic Records, featuring 10 of their most popular live show numbers, ’80s hits all, with a bevy of special guests.