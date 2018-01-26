Po’ Ramblin’ Boys on WETA and at SPBGMA

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys were featured recently on Grassland Jam, a program broadcast on Pioneer Public Television in Minnesota. The show is filmed during the annual Minnesota Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival in Richmond, MN and allows viewers across the state to enjoy some of the fine music shared on the stage each year.
The full 30 minute episode can be seen online, but here is one song from the program to whet your appetite, a sprightly version of Late Last Night from The Stanley Brothers.
Like many of us, the Boys are prepping for next weekend’s SPBGMA convention in Nashville, where they will open the main stage show at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
They will also be hosting a showcase Thursday and Friday nights called TradGrass Showcase 2018. This is the first year that SPBGMA is restricting private room performances, per a new advisory from the Sheraton Music City Hotel. Showcases this year will be held in the large rooms near the restaurant on the main floor, and TradGrass 2018 will be in the Evergreen Room.
Music will run from 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. each night, featuring some of the best exemplars of traditional and old timey bluegrass today’s scene has to offer. I’ve been to festivals that didn’t put on as strong a show as they have scheduled for Friday night, with Tommy Brown, Dave Peterson, and Five Mile Mountain Road.
Barbara Martin will also be on hand signing copies of her book about her life with Jimmy Martin, Don’t Give Your Heart To A Rambler.