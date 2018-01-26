Po’ Ramblin’ Boys on WETA and at SPBGMA

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys were featured recently on Grassland Jam, a program broadcast on Pioneer Public Television in Minnesota. The show is filmed during the annual Minnesota Bluegrass & Old Time Music Festival in Richmond, MN and allows viewers across the state to enjoy some of the fine music shared on the stage each year.

The full 30 minute episode can be seen online, but here is one song from the program to whet your appetite, a sprightly version of Late Last Night from The Stanley Brothers.

Like many of us, the Boys are prepping for next weekend’s SPBGMA convention in Nashville, where they will open the main stage show at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.