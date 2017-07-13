They’re back… new album coming from Steve Martin and the Steeps

Having comedian, actor, and author Steve Martin a part of the bluegrass scene has been a big win for everyone this past few years. His participation has brought tons of attention to the music, elevated The Steep Canyon Rangers to new heights, and infused a sense of fun and frivolity into the proceedings. Who doesn’t want an internationally beloved celebrity as the face of your industry?

Oh… and he’s produced some highly entertaining music and a critically-acclaimed stage show in the bargain. Touring with the Steeps, Martin introduced fans of his comedy to bluegrass, and as is usually the case, they found out that they really liked it.

Steve has been concentrating on the theater this last year or two, but he’s back to bluegrass with a new project, The Long Awaited Album, due to release on September 22. He and the Rangers once again have collaborated on a set of Steve’s songs, which you can sample in this just-released video tease.

A debut single is out now for Caroline, a banjo-fueled romp that looks at modern romance with a jaundiced eye.

An album release celebration is scheduled during this year’s World Of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC on September 30.