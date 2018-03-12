The Matchsellers debut Bluegrastronauts video

Midwesterners Andrew Morris and Julie Bates, aka The Matchsellers, have created a marvelous animated video to promote their new album, Bluegrastronauts.

Yep… it’s just what you are imagining. Bill Monroe and Earl Scruggs soaring through outer space in rocket ships, rendered in a stop motion cutout style. The images are as cool and quirky as the lyrics, as you take a wild ride with The Matchsellers across the galaxy.

Julie and Andrew play most of the instruments, with Chad Graves on reso-guitar and Betsey Beymer on bass. Everyone met up at Chad’s home studio for a two week stint in Springfield, MO, and ended up with the 14 tracks on the album.

Bluegrastronauts is due for release this month, with pre-orders enabled now online. With either the digital album or the CD, you get four immediate downloads, including the title track.

