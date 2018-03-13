You Can’t Hide Money from Cumberland County Line Bluegrass

Central North Carolina’s Cumberland County Line Bluegrass has released a single from their debut album, You Can’t Hide Money.

It’s the title track, which completes as You Can’t Hide Money When You’re In A Bluegrass Band, a comical look at the life of small time entertainers in our field. The song follows the story of the unnamed band as they travel around, getting paid weakly, but loving the bluegrass music they make.

Cumberland County Line Bluegrass is led by the husband-and-wife team of Robert and Sheila Phillips on mandolin and fiddle, along with Rick Walton on bass, Gerald Bozarth on banjo, and Garland Johnston on guitar. Their sound is traditional bluegrass, as you can hear in a snippet of the single below.

You Can’t Hide Money is available for sale from the band’s web site, where you can hear samples from all of the tracks. Radio programmers can get the music from AirPlay Direct.