Jeromie Stephens was on hand during this past weekend’s DC Bluegrass Festival in Tysons Corner, VA. He shared a great many images, many of which captured artists backstage and socializing, of the sort that festival goers rarely glimpse first hand. He also continues in his passion for recording other photographers at work, mostly in black & white.

We will highlight Jeromie’s photos over this next several days in a series of galleries.