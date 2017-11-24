Get yer Goon Grease, with BrewGrass scent!

What do you get for the bluegrass man who has everything?

Well, if he’s still sporting a full crop of hair on his head, how about a new pomade, specially made for bluegrass lovers?

Lockhart’s Authentic Grooming Company in Durand, Michigan, has formulated a potion for Kentucky grasser Gary Brewer as part of their Goon Grease line. It’s a heavy hold product for both hair and mustache grooming, scented with what they call a BrewGrass fragrance, in honor of Kentucky bluegrass and Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers.

From the description online, the scent is described as having…

“Hints of moonshine, whiskey, aged oak, black pepper, leather, and a whole lot of attitude. This is as masculine as it gets.”

Sounds like bluegrass to me!

Brewer and his group, comprised of his father Finley, and sons Mason and Wayne plus Ethan Vivian, have been long-time users of Lockhart’s pomade, which Gary says keeps them on top of their game on stage.

“As touring musicians, always in the public eye, appearance is a vital part of our stage presence. That’s why we rely on Lockhart’s to keep us looking sharp and protecting our overall image with all natural ingredients.”

The BrewGrass scent was created especially for Gary and the band, and was launched just today on the Lockhart’s web site at a special price of $10/can. I mean, what bluegrass group wouldn’t be honored to have their own hair care product? What bluegrass lover wouldn’t love to find this under the tree?

BrewGrass Goon Grease is also available at any of the Kentucky Ramblers’ live shows.