The Coal Porters: Grassicana with an English Accent

The Coal Porters have always been something of an anachronism. For starters, they’re a bluegrass band based in London, led by an American expat, Sid Griffin. Even so, there’s no denying the Coal Porters’ commitment to their cause. Griffin, a veteran of the pioneering ‘80s Americana outfit the Long Ryders, was well versed in this particular style of music long before he relocated to London, and, to his credit, has authored various tomes on Dylan and the roots of America’s seminal country rock sound. Early Coal Porters albums have name-dropped Chris Hillman, Gram Parsons and David Crosby, making no mistake about where their influences lie. And while their latest, No. 6, shows no shyness about stretching their parameters — The Day the Last Ramone Died hails the pioneering punk rock combo mentioned in the title, just as a catchy cover of the Only Ones’ otherwise obscure Another Girl – Another Planet shows a willingness to look outside the genre — the band’s partiality to grassicana never wanes.

“I moved to London from Los Angeles to woo a fair maiden, and indeed that is what happened,” Griffin explains. “I started a family and have been here ever since. Lately I have been thinking about moving home, but with the tenor of the nation under Trump, there is no way my family will even consider this.”

When Griffin founded the Coal Porters, it seemed something of a bold leap, taking an inherent American style and then serving it back to the Brits. Still, in listening to their music, one might not be aware of any cultural incongruity given the Coal Porters’ feckless and flawless delivery. Their cheery combination of banjo, fiddle, dobro, and mandolin makes for a sound that rings and resonates with universal appeal. The band itself is decidedly international — Griffin originally hails from Kentucky, guitarist and co-founder Neil Herd is Scotch and fiddler Kerenza Peacock, bassist Andrew Stafford and banjo player Paul Fitzgerald are English.

Happily, Griffin was able to convey his intents to his bandmates, and they quickly found their common cause. “American music largely, if not exclusively, comes from Scotland, Ireland and England, so it was no trouble for the Coal Porters to grasp what I was trying to translate musically for European ears,” he notes. “They got it almost immediately and I have learned much from them. The learning curve was surprisingly small in terms of musical ideas and influences. Obviously some of their knowledge has worn off on me too. Riding in vans, trains and planes with any group of people for years is bound to expand your thinking in many ways and the Coal Porters are no exception.”