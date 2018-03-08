Raining In My Heart single drops for Ralph II

Ralph Stanley II has released a second single from his recent album, his first since taking over The Clinch Mountain Boys following his father and namesake’s passing in 2016. The self-titled project has already generated a #1 on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart, and we’re sure they are hoping for similar success for the new single, It’s Raining In My Heart, written by II along with Alex Leach, and Joe Rose.

It’s a dreary, mournful song in the bluegrass fashion, brightened by a bit of flatpicking guitar, very much in the Stanley style.

II is accompanied by Alex Leach on banjo, John Rigsby on fiddle and mandolin, and Noah Brown on bass. He and The Clinch Mountain Boys are out in support of the new record this weekend and much of next month as well. You can follow their tour schedule online.

They are also prepping for the 48th annual Hills of Home Festival, continuing in tribute to Dr. Ralph who started in back in 1970. Held near the Stanley homeplace in southwestern Virginia, the festival brings three days of solid, mountain-style bluegrass to the stage, May 24-26.

See full details online.

Stanley fans can purchase either the new single or the full album wherever quality bluegrass is sold, and radio programmers can get the tracks at AirPlay Direct.