The Cleverlys go all Justin Bieber on us

Fans of The Cleverlys, that crazy clan of wacky grassers from Arkansas, are used to never knowing what will be next. Their penchant for creating hilarious bluegrass covers of massive pop songs continues unabated, with an uproarious stage show that has to be seen to be believed.

Signed now to Mountain Home Music, with a new single hitting today, you might well ask, “What is next from The Cleverlys.”

Well… this time they turn to noted bluegrass personality Justin Bieber, and his 2010 international mega-hit, Baby.

Fearless leader Digger Cleverly says that it’s right up their alley.

“We are proud of this first single. It’s as grass as Axonopus and as American as the original artist Justin Bieber. It showcases the groups personality and our love for Bluegrass music. The group is hitting on all 9 cylinders and we are pumped about our best collection of tunes yet. Hope you enjoy! There is more to come.”

Here’s a taste…

Baby is available now for download or streaming from all the popular sites, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.