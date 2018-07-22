Nick Forster of Hot Rize injured in a bicycle accident

Hot Rize fans were surprised this weekend at the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival to see the band perform without bass player and vocalist Nick Forster in tow.

According to our people at the festival, Nick was injured earlier this week while riding his bicycle. A raccoon jumped out into the road in front of him, causing Nick to lose control of the bike. In the crash, Nick broke his clavicle, which doctors were able to repair laparoscopically with pins.

No word yet on how long he will be out of service.

Mark Fain filled in on bass and did an admirable job on short notice, as did Mike Seal on guitar with Red Knuckles & The Trailblazers.

The band made light of the accident on stage, with Pete Wernick joking that the perpetrator got away and was not identified. The only description authorities received was that he was wearing a mask.

We will update with more details as we are able to learn them.