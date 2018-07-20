Deeper Shade Of Blue to Wilson Pickins

2018 has been a good year for Deeper Shade of Blue. The western North Carolina quintet signed with Mountain Fever Records, and released their first album with the label, called Steam.

After 17 years together and six independently-released projects, these boys have got their grass together, and are ready to make a run on the circuit. Guitarist Troy Pope sings the lead, supported by the father/son duo on Jim Fraley on banjo and Jason Fraley on mandolin, with Frank Poindexter on reso-guitar, and Scott Burgess on bass.

This week they have signed on with Wilson Pickins Promotions for representation and publicity services.

Agency principal Melanie Wilson says that they have everything they need to take the next step in our industry.

“I love that their new album reflects the band so well in the diversity of song choices and showcasing not only their notable tight harmonies, but their songwriting and arrangements also. Everyone should have this record and we are pleased to help put them on stages far and wide to share the music.”

Steam is available now from all the popular download and streaming sites. You can follow the band online and see when they will be playing in your neck of the woods.