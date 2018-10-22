The Bluegrass Babies are back with a new video

Attention parents (and grandparents) with toddlers on the prowl! The Bluegrass Babies have released another charming video, sure to capture your youngster’s attention, and have them singing right along.

Enough of those squeaky, high-pitched children’ videos – teach your baby to appreciate bluegrass right from the start. And they are free online.

This latest project finds the Babies performing a version of Blue Ridge Mountain Blues, assisted by Big Bru and The Posumettes.

The videos are the work of a pair of British grassers, Caroline Roberts and Paul Castle, created simply for the fun of it. Their several animated shorts are each of them a charming example of the genre, of the sort that your children will ask for over and over again.

You can see them all on YouTube or Facebook.