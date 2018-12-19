That’s Christmas To Me from The Purple Hulls

Posted on by John Lawless

The Purple Hulls are a pair of identical twin sisters, Katy and Penny Clark, in northeastern Texas who play and sing bluegrass and acoustic Americana music.

Their latest album is a Christmas album, called A Christmas Album, which features a mix of their original holiday songs and long time seasonal favorites. Playing all the various instruments common to bluegrass, Penny and Katy switch back and forth between them on these songs, offering a variety that isn’t often found in duo performances.

As a taste of the new album, the girls put together this live video of them doing one of their songs, That’s Christmas To Me.

A Christmas Album is available now wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from The Purple Hulls web site.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today