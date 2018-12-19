That’s Christmas To Me from The Purple Hulls

The Purple Hulls are a pair of identical twin sisters, Katy and Penny Clark, in northeastern Texas who play and sing bluegrass and acoustic Americana music.

Their latest album is a Christmas album, called A Christmas Album, which features a mix of their original holiday songs and long time seasonal favorites. Playing all the various instruments common to bluegrass, Penny and Katy switch back and forth between them on these songs, offering a variety that isn’t often found in duo performances.

As a taste of the new album, the girls put together this live video of them doing one of their songs, That’s Christmas To Me.

A Christmas Album is available now wherever you stream or download music online, or on CD directly from The Purple Hulls web site.