Amuse offers free digital distribution with app

With the rapid growth of home recording software and technology, it’s never been easier to create your own album – or single – and get it to the online market. Most new computers ship with at least basic software for capturing audio, and many come with the ability to record multiple tracks. Relatively inexpensive software packages exist that allow a user with a simple home studio to record, mix, and master their own music, and present it to market.

Also helpful these days are the services that will get your musical product onto the popular streaming and download sites. Companies like CD Baby, Tunecore, and AWAL give independent artists most of the tool available to record labels, and ensure that what you release shows up in iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, and the like. The costs for these services vary, but typically are quite modest, with web sites that allow you to complete the entire process from your laptop.

A new entry into this market is amuse, who have a very different way of offering digital distribution. Since amuse is also a record label, they allow their users to take advantage of all of their distribution services at no charge. That’s right… they will get your music into the popular sites and apps, with no commissions on online sales, and no upfront cost to add a new project.

They say that the reason they do so is because it allows them to find new artists for their label from the many submitted tracks and albums, another potential bonus to working with amuse. All payments and reports are handled through the company’s free app, available for both iOS and Android devices. You would also use the app to upload new tracks and provide the copyright and publishing information required for online distribution.

amuse may not send your music into as many channels as the paid services, but it does work with the big guys, also including YouTube, Napster, Tidal, Deezer, and Google Music. For new artists looking for both attention and online distribution, this could be just the ticket.

The company is based in Stockholm, where it was formed in 2015. Additional offices are located in London, Los Angeles, Miami, and Bogota.

All the details about working with amuse can be found on their web site.