Bluegrass nominees for Lexington Music Awards

As befits a city in the Bluegrass State, the Lexington Music Awards include a bluegrass category in their annual music industry awards process.

Each year since 2015, both the general public in and around Lexington, KY, and a panel of local professionals, choose four nominees in 34 separate categories, covering both individuals and groups, venues, audio engineers, and other aspects of the industry in town.

In an interesting twist for peer awards, the top nominees in each category are then tasked with choosing the final winners.

The purpose of the awards is described in this statement from the Lexington Music Awards:

“The awards are designed to accomplish several goals, including honoring the entirety of the music community (from fans to shops to venues to musicians); create new professional opportunities for artists, technicians, producers, and businesses; drive commerce thru community event activities; raise awareness of the amazing diversity of talent in the central KY region; raise money for arts programs; and much more.”

When the 2019 nominees were announced, the following were listed as up for the award in the Bluegrass category:

Dark Moon Hollow

The Wooks

Restless Leg String Band

Southland Drive

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!

Award winners will be announced at Lexington’s historic Lyric Theater on January 27, 2019. Tickets are available now online.