Tellico to Organic Records

Organic Records, a division of Crossroads Label Group in Arden, NC, has announced the signing of Tellico, from nearby Asheville.

The quartet is based on the singing and songwriting of southwest Virginia native Anya Hinkle, and the music she has created along with Aaron Balance on reso-guitar, Jed Willis on mandolin, and Stig Stiglets on bass. Their sound teeters back and forth between old time and bluegrass, with a strong folk influence coming from Hinkle’s slightly eccentric but effective vocal stylings.

We hadn’t heard much from Tellico since their 2015 recording, Relics and Roses, but they have been at work with Irish folk legend John Doyle to produce a new album of roots music in their particular mode.

At the time of that initial release, the band had been selected as an official showcase artist during the IBMA World of Bluegrass convention, where they won praise for their original songs and Hinkle’s plaintive singing.

That next project, Woven Waters, is not expected until early in 2019, and Anya speaks for the group in saying that they feel grateful to join the Crossroads family.

“We are honored to join Organic Records alongside some of the most talented artists in our genre. We are looking forward to working with such a fantastic team of people that have years of experience recording and promoting the music that we love.”

Here’s a music video from a couple years ago of their song Can’t Go Home Again, from their debut album.

Organic invites fans to follow Tellico on Spotify to hear singles ahead of the full Woven Waters release next year.