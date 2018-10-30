Tattered Window Shade from Baucom and the Dukes

Tattered Window Shade has been released as the latest single from Terry Baucom & the Dukes Of Drive, coming in conjunction with Catch Another Dream, the new album on which it is contained. It hits while another track from the record, They Call Me Trouble, is still appearing on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart.

By contrast, this song is more on the mellow side, written by former Del McCoury bass man Mike Garris, who also wrote Loneliness and Desperation for Del.

Bauc said he liked the song the first time he heard it.

“It had been several years since I had seen or spoken with Mike. In July of this past year, the band was working a festival in Olive Hill, KY and he was there. I mentioned I was looking for a good song to complete my recording and a few days later I received Mike’s demo for Tattered Window Shade. I immediately knew I wanted the band to record it. Joey Lemons sings lead and it seems to fits us real well.”

Here’s a taste…

The Dukes Of Drive are Baucom on banjo, Joey Lemons on mandolin, Will Jones on guitar, and Joe Hannabach on bass.

Catch Another Dream is available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from the band. Radio programmers can get the new single at AirPlay Direct.