Take A Little Drive video from The Davidson Brothers

Australia’s Davidson Brothers have released a music video for one of the songs on their upcoming All You Need Is Music CD.

It features their trademark blend of bluegrass and country music, which are not so cleanly segmented in the Australian market as they are in the US, on a song called Take A Little Drive. The boys head off for a show, picking up the band along the way, before putting on a front porch concert out in the countryside for an appreciative crowd.

All You Need Is Music is set for an April 7 release. Pre-orders can be placed now from the Davidson Brothers’ web site.

