Take Me Back To Kentucky video from Carolina Road

When we reported earlier this month about Pinecastle Records opening Bonfire Recording Studio in Greenville, SC, we mentioned their intention to use the facility for both new audio projects, and for shooting video for promoting their artists.

And they haven’t wasted any time getting some use out of it.

Here’s a new live music video produced at Bonfire featuring Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road performing Take Me Back To Kentucky, one they recorded back in 2006 on their A Stop In South Port Towne album.

Fans of Carolina Road will notice a couple of new faces in the video. Matt Hooper is helping out on the twin fiddle along with Josh Goforth, and David Guthrie is singing lead and playing guitar, reprising the role he took in the band from roughly 2000-2005. Guthrie has stepped in to fill Tommy Long’s spot while Tommy undergoes treatment for throat cancer, a tough ailment for a singer to endure.

Lorraine says that Tommy is healing slowly, and starting to eat a little on his own following therapy. There is still some dental work and further testing in his future.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist Long with his many medical expenses, and the lost wages while he can’t tour with Carolina Road. Jordan says that every little bit helps, and that donations of any size will be greatly appreciated.

In addition to Josh, Matt, and David, the video has Jordan on mandolin, Ben Greene on banjo, and Gary Creed on bass.