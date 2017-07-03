Pinecastle opens Bonfire Studio in South Carolina

Posted on by John Lawless

Pinecastle Records has announced the opening of their own recording studio, located near their home office in Piedmont, SC. Called Bonfire Recording Studio, it will serve as the primary venue for Pinecastle artists to record, but will also function as a full-service, standalone facility available to any musical acts who need quality audio or video recording performed.

Though Bonfire is optimized for recording bluegrass and other acoustic forms of roots music, they want to make it clear that the studio is available to anyone in the Greenville area, regardless of musical style or ensemble composition.

Pinecastle put together this video to introduce Bonfire Recording to the world, which also includes a brief studio tour.

Bonfire can be contacted online.

