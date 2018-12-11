Swing, Swing Rudolph with The Cody Sisters

The Cody Sisters of Colorado had an idea for a holiday treat for people who don’t like regular Christmas music. Is there such an animal?

The girls took their guitars in hand, and worked up a swinging instrumental version of Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer, a la Chet Atkins, and offer it up for your enjoyment in this video performance, accompanied by a babbling brook.

Both of the Codys are strong young guitarists, though both Megan and her younger sister, Maddie, also play other bluegrass instruments. For Cody Sisters shows, they switch off a good bit, with their dad, Steve, on bass. Both ladies also have lovely voices, though the focus is on their pickin’ in the video.

You can have their music at home on their album, Strings, an EP available from The Cody Sisters web site.