John McCutcheon summons the spirit of Pete Seeger 

As far as McCutcheon was concerned, the music he was making had already passed the test of time. “Songs are the basis for storytelling and the same can be said in reverse,” McCutcheon points out. “Doing both allowed me to interpret things in a different way. Music, to me, is far more than a collection of words and notes. It comes from someplace and exists in that world. I wanted to help create a little bit of that environment. I’d never really seen anyone do anything quite like that before, so there was lots of experimenting, but the feedback I got convinced me that I was on to something.”

That might have assured a successful career, but the early ‘80s found him expanding his palette. He took up the hammer dulcimer and began pioneering it as an instrument that could be used in a contemporary context. He also became a father, and released Howjadoo, the first in a series of eight children’s albums that aimed to add intelligence and intellect to a style of music he viewed as condescending and uninspired. They garnered him recognition and a dozen of the prestigious Parents Choice Awards. He also became further engaged in the making of music that tapped topics that were both timeless and traditional. His teaching experience in Virginia brought him to the region that the Carter Family was from, and given his extensive musical arsenal — guitar, banjo, dulcimer and eventually fiddle, mandolin and autoharp — he felt a kinship with the Carters and the music that they made.

Little wonder that Johnny Cash, who was as close to the Carters as anyone, described McCutcheon as “The most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever seen.”

At the same time, his songs became more topical and touched on experiences that made an indelible imprint on history as a whole.

Always the restless visionary, McCutcheon continued to make it his mission to keep traditional music from falling into oblivion. He’s produced a dozen albums spotlighting traditional Appalachian music and the singers and storytellers who carry that music forward. He’s gone from playing colleges, clubs and folk music societies to top billing at fundraisers and leading festivals, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, England’s Cambridge Folk Festival, the National Storytelling Festival, the Bread & Roses Festival and, of course, Pete Seeger’s Clearwater Festival. And it was at those festivals that he frequently crossed paths with Seeger and where the two solidified their friendship.

He later toured with Seeger, as well as John Prine, Richie Havens, Louden Wainwright, Doc Watson, Rosanne Cash, Odetta, Tom Paxton, Arlo Guthrie, Si Kahn, and Nickel Creek, and recorded with Paul Simon, Suzy Boguss, Sam Bush, Cris Williamson, and Kathy Mattea. And yet, he’s never let his accomplishments overshadow his main intents. He also played picket lines in true protest tradition.

That mission also took him around the world. In 1991, he conceived and directed the U.S./U.S.S.R. Friendship Tour spotlighting American and Russian musicians who performed together in a ten week tour of the Soviet Union and the U.S., the first tour to encompass both countries. Over the last several decades McCutcheon has performed all over the world, bringing his arsenal of instruments with him. “Skycaps are my best friends,” he jokes. “I’ve never been the traditional tourist,” he maintains. “I like to absorb the music that I encounter in the places I visit and then document it at the same time. I’ve made music and recorded with Aborigine Australians, with musicians in the Ukraine, Cuba, Madagascar and Nicaragua, where he became Board Chair of a children’s literacy program called Libros Para Ninos. As McCutcheon is quick to point out, “Folk music is the universal language, a dialogue that’s common to every culture.”

McCutcheon’s devotion to preserving traditional music and then passing it forward continues to serve him some fifty years after his parent bought him that first guitar. “Woody Guthrie bore witness to the events that were transpiring around him, and I think that still the music’s mission,” he says. “I write love songs, children’s songs, songs about history, and political satire. What binds it all together are the stories and singular moments that need to be shared and handed down from one generation to another.”

Indeed, recognition of his efforts has been widespread. He was named the first chairmanof the board of the Virginia Organizing Project, made a Fellow of Hereford College at the University of Virginia, asked to serve on the advisory board of the Music Research Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, and had a collection of his music preserved in the American Folklife Center. His many accolades testify to his accomplishments. He ‘s received six Grammy nominations, numerous awards from the American Library Association, an Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater, St. John’s University, an induction into the Central Wisconsin Music Hall of Fame and various distinctions from the many festivals he’s played.

Still, McCutcheon’s success may have been best summed up by a quote from The Washington Post. “He has an uncanny ability to breathe new life into the familiar. His storytelling has the richness of fine literature.”

That’s clearly demonstrated in To Everyone in all the World. Like Seeger himself, McCutcheon makes music that strikes a universal chord. It’s a special synergy made all the more obvious by the new album.

“I remember one of the things my mother said to me was ‘remember, this is not about you, it’s about us,” McCutcheon muses. “‘You can soak all this in and or you can figure out how this can be an empowering thing for everybody that’s a part of this.’ That was a tremendous gift to get very early on. This is all about how you use this precious time, It’s a privilege and it’s a responsibility. So what do you do with it?”

John shared this preview from To Everyone in all the World, his version of Seeger’s Well May The World Go, along with these comments about the track…

“I learned this song in the mid-’70s, just after Pete Seeger wrote it. It’s a frequent show-opener for me, a song, a prayer, one of the most hopeful songs I know. The Hot Rizers and I have been pals for over 30 years, and Tim O’Brien has been on probably most of my 40 albums. I knew I was going to open the Seeger album with this song, and I knew who I wanted to do it with. Stuart Duncan is a fixture on my projects and it was simply too tempting not to include him. Easiest cut I recorded on the album. Probably a first take. Like rolling off the proverbial log…”