Sunday at Joe Val ’17

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

Sunday is still a rockin’ day at the Joe Val Bluegrass Festival with some great bluegrass legends taking the Main Stage, and fresh new faces and regional faces being spotlighted on the Showcase Stage. Workshops and jams, of course, continue pulling people in and the Kids Academy takes over the stage letting folks see the next crop of up-and-coming bluegrass stars. The Academy has a team of devoted teachers who spend the weekend working with kids of varying ages and levels, culminating with their main stage show in the middle of the day on Sunday. They took the stage between The Surly Gentlemen and Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass.

The Kids Academy instructors rotate some of the kids up to the front of the stage as the advanced group is showcased, then the larger academy takes the spotlight with kids working their way up to the mics for their big solos. Soundman Al Garvin along with the whole sound crew team did a great job all weekend with great sound. They didn’t even flinch as the horde of youngsters took over the entire stage for their set. The Kids who do the Kids Academies at Joe Val, or at some of the other festivals throughout the year, tend to really get excited about the music, and inspired to work hard to become better musicians. Anyone who knows some young people who might be interested in learning to play music might want to consider one of these great opportunities offered at some of the bluegrass festivals like Joe Val.

The last show on the Main Stage was an extended set of the Earls of Leicester to a packed house of excited fans. Then the evening ended with a dance on the lower level called the “Wind-Up Hoe-Down” attended by fans, teachers, students, and performers, all relaxing and having one last hurrah before final goodbyes.

The Joe Val festival really breeds a sense of friendliness and community as it welcomes the fans, pickers, and performers every year. One sees smiles, hugs, handshakes, and excitement in the hallways, the audience areas, and all around the hotel. There is no mistaking why The Joe Val Bluegrass Festival is a highlight on the bluegrass calendar for the northeast region every year. Hope to see lots of you there next year!

Here’s The Surly Gentlemen with Toy Heart

Blue Highway with Bluebird Days

and The Earls Of Leicester with Big Black Train.

  • Tony Watt introduces the Kids Academy advanced band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Tim Stafford and Wayne Taylor with Blue Highway at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Kids Academy band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • The Surly Gentlemen at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Soundman Al Garvin sets up the stage for Kids Academy at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Shawn Lane with Blue Highway at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Sandy Ridge Boys on the Showcase Stage at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ryan Paisley at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Roger Weiss of the Sandy Ridge Boys at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy readies to move to the stage at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ira Gitlin introduces the Kids Academy band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ira Gitlin holds mic for banjo solo in the Kids Academy band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Hallway picker at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Guitar solos in the Kids Academy band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Gaven Largent with Blue Highway at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Fiddler at rest during Kids Academy at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Excited Kids Academy participant at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Eric Troutman at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • MC Bill Knowlton at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Charlie Cushman with Earls Of Leicester at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Darwin Davidson takes photos of Kids Academy band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Danny Paisley at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Dancing at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bluegrass Gospel Project at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Blue Highway at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Bill and the Belles played the Wind Up Hoe-Down (dance) at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Backstage with the Surly Gentlemen at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • And we drive away from another lovely Joe Val Festival at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy advanced band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy Band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy Band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy Band at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Johnny Warren with Earls Of Leicester at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Jerry Douglas with Earls Of Leicester at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Charlie Cushman and Ashby Frank with Earls Of Leicester at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Barry Bales with Earls Of Leicester at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Ashby Frank and Barry Bales with Earls Of Leicester at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Barry Bales with Earls Of Leicester at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Kids Academy portrait at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt
  • Earls Of Leicester at Joe Val (2/19/17) - photo © Tara Linhardt

About the Author

Tara Linhardt

Tara Linhardt is a music educator, recording artist and independent film producer in Loudon County, VA. She has a Masters in Education and has been performing and teaching traditional music for years both privately and in festivals, workshops, and traditional music camps such as the Traditions Week at McDaniel College in Westminster, MD and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival. Tara also holds the Guinness Book World's Record for organizing the Largest Mandolin Ensemble in the history of the world!

